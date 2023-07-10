2 men are in the hospital with stab wounds after a fight escalated in a Longueuil hotel

A fight that broke out in a hotel on Montreal's South Shore escalated and two men wound up in the hospital after being stabbed.

Longueuil police (SPAL) report that at around 4:20 a.m. Monday an altercation broke out in a hotel on Sevigny Street.

Both men, aged 21 and 26, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by a sharp object.

The men were arrested and will be interviewed by investigators.

The two are not known to police.