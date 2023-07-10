2 men are in the hospital with stab wounds after a fight escalated in a Longueuil hotel

A fight broke out in a Longueuil hotel and both men ended up in the hospital with stab wounds. SOURCE: SPAL A fight broke out in a Longueuil hotel and both men ended up in the hospital with stab wounds. SOURCE: SPAL

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon