2 injured after car strikes multiple vehicles in hit-and-run: Montreal police

Police say two people were injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles east of Montreal's downtown.

At around 11:55 a.m., police received several 911 calls about a collision on d'Hiberville Street between Logan and Daunais streets in the St. Marie neighbourhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect crashed into three vehicles and then fled before officers arrived on scene.

Two people, aged 32 and 50, suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made but police are speaking with witnesses as they continue their investigation.