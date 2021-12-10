Two therapy dogs have been stolen from a zootherapy centre in the Laurentians, according to the facility's owner.

"Very scary and very sad. I really want to find the dogs," said Nancy Trudeau, founder of Monkey Spaces, a sanctuary for animals that doubles as a therapy centre for children with special needs. "I mean, it's very sad and very troubling because it's hard to understand that somebody could do that."

Trudeau explains Buddy, a seven-year-old goldendoodle, and Doula, a two-year-old Dutch shepherd, are two loveable pooches whose main job is to provide comfort and companionship to children living with autism or other intellectual disabilities.

She says their role at the non-profit centre, located in Sainte-Sophie, is vital.

They were adopted 18 months ago and their job is to welcome and accompany people who visit the centre, as well as lead the over 60 animals who live with them.

"They take care of the other animals because they are the chief of the group and they always accompany the kids and their families when they come," Trudeau explains. "The first animals that comes to welcome you when you are here are the two dogs, so the kids are missing them. We're receiving a lot of messages to help us and they [the kids] are sad."

Trudeau says the two dogs disappeared at the same time, at 12:37 p.m. on Nov. 29, adding there's no sign that they wandered off together.

"We had a yoga class and a few cars left just after the yoga and we didn't see the dogs after and I can't see if they went through the gate or not, but they don't appear back after," she said.

Trudeau is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can find them and has sent out missing notices across Canada, as well as the United States.

"I'm just scared that somebody brought them far. That's my feeling, that's why I'm looking everywhere," she said. "I'm not taking chances. I know every day that passes the dogs are further and further [away]. I will never stop looking. They're part of the family. I will never stop. I'm going to find them."

Trudeau says she has spoken with police, but has not yet filed an official complaint.

"Sometimes, people can make mistakes and they can just bring the dogs back," she said. "There's a solution for everything. It's important that the dogs come back. They're living beings and they have a family here."

-- with files from CTV News' Matt Gilmour.