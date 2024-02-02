MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Montreal apartment fire

    Two people are dead and one person is in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end early Friday morning.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. about the blaze at a building with social housing units on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard, near de la Gauchetière Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

    "Three people had to be transported to a hospital nearby in critical condition," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    Two of those people have since died -- a 58-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. 

    A third victim, a 31-year-old man, remains in hospital in critical condition. All three people are related, according to police. 

    The building was evacuated to allow firefighters to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police said late Friday afternoon that they believe it to be an accidental fire.

    The police arson unit is leading the investigation since there was death in the fire. 

