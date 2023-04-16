2 back-to-back cases of suspected arson in Montreal's West Island overnight

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two cases of suspected arson that occurred within hours of each other Sunday morning.

The first incident involved a tractor unit business in Dorval in the West Island.

Emergency services were called to the backyard of a business on André Avenue, neat Hymus Boulevard, around 1:30 a.m.

"When police arrived on the scene, firefighters were already working to control the flames. There are about ten tractor units that have been hit and are considered a total loss," said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

No one was injured. The investigation has been transferred to the SPVM's arson unit.

"It was also mentioned to 911 that suspects were observed shortly before the fire started," said Dubuc.

No arrests have been made.

Around 4:00 a.m., another 911 call reported an explosion followed by a fire in the driveway of a home on Antoine-Faucon Street, near Sheinfeld Street, this time in the West Island's Pierrefonds-Roxboro area.

"When the police arrived, the firefighters were already present. A gas can was found near a car," said Dubuc.

"There are no injuries in this event and no suspects. The damage to the vehicle is significant."

The investigation was also handed over to the SPVM arson squad.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 16, 2023.