    • 18-year-old facing charges for two double homicides in Montreal

    An 18-year-old Montreal man who is now facing charges in connection with two double homicides committed last year will return to court in January.

    The man -- who was 17 at the time of the alleged offences and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act -- appeared in provincial youth court Wednesday to face two counts of first-degree murder.

    Montreal police say the charges are linked to the shooting deaths of a 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in December 2022.

    Mahad Farrah, 23, also faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with those killings.

    Police say they arrested the 18-year-old at Montreal's Bordeaux jail, where he is detained as he awaits trial for murder in the July 2022 shooting deaths of two young men, aged 17 and 18, in the suburb of Montreal West.

    Quebec's prosecution service says it submitted notice during Wednesday's hearing that prosecutors plan to seek an adult sentence for the youth if he is convicted.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.

