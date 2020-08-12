MONTREAL -- Longueuil police are searching for a 17-year-old who went missing from the South Shore on Tuesday afternoon.

Maxime Martin was last seen in Longueuil around 1 p.m. and police say they have reason to worry for his safety.

DISPARITION

Le @PoliceSPAL sollicite votre aide afin de retrouver Maxime Martin, âgé de 17 ans. Il se déplacerait à pied. Il pourrait se trouver aux abords des ponts à ou près de Montréal.

Toute personne l'apercevant est priée de contacter le 911

Détails: https://t.co/JZikUf2AIt pic.twitter.com/snBPshgtOR — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) August 12, 2020

Maxime has white skin, blue eyes, and short brown hair. He is 5"7, weighs around 125 lbs, and has a lip piercing. He was last seen wearing black pants, a Bob Marley shirt and a Spongebob Squarepants sweatshirt.

Police think Maxime is either in Montreal, on the South Shore or possibly on one of the bridges connecting the two.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.