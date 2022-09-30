16-year-old Montreal boy stabbed in group assault in public pool parking lot

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the parking lot of a public pool in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

Police received a call at around 6:40 p.m. Friday to report the incident near the pool on Ball Ave. His condition is unknown.

Officers say the boy was injured in the upper body while he was assaulted by a group of people, who fled before police arrived

Police set up a perimeter at the scene while investigators try to uncover further details on the incident.