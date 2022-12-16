15 to 20 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday

Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 20 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon.

Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The temperature will hover around the 0 C mark throughout the day.

ECCC is cautioning drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads.

At least two vehicles veered into ditches before 8 a.m. Friday morning on Autoroute 15, one heading north and the other south.

Another vehicle drove into a ditch going west the Trans-Canada highway near Route Harwood.

As of around 8 a.m., there are no schools closed for snow days, according to the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSM).

A snowfall warning was issued early Friday morning for the Island of Montreal, Longueuil-Varennes, Laval and Châteauguay-La Prairie areas.

❄️❄️❄️ Here are the periods during which snowfall will be heavier on Friday! Visibility will be reduced on the roads during these periods, so be careful! ❄️❄️❄️ #QCstorm #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/CqNYhmsGNb — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) December 15, 2022

MONTREAL STORM WATCH