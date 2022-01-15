MONTREAL -- A 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital Saturday evening after being shot.

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Sunday that the injuries were caused by a firearm and the victim is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police received a 911 call at around 6 p.m. alerting them to the wounded child, who was picked up by emergency-responders at Doctor Penfield Ave. and Cote-des-Neiges Rd.

"Following the analysis of the scene and meeting with the victim, the investigators were able to determine the teenager had been wounded by a bullet inside an apartment," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The injury is to his lower body.

No suspects were arrested. They reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.