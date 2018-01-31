

La Presse Canadienne





The Sûreté du Québec seized more than 14,000 methamphetamine tablets at the home of a Laval man, police said Wednesday.

Yves Munoz-Beaulieu, 36, was arrested Thursday by officers from the SQ's organized crime investigation team, along with their colleagues from the Laval police department. The provincial police squad is going on the offensive against local and regional distribution networks.

The officers who initially intercepted the suspect on Highway 40 in Portneuf, in the Capitale-Nationale region, noticed several methamphetamine tablets in the man's vehicle, arousing suspicion.

In an interview with La Presse Canadienne, SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said he doesn’t know why police pulled the man over.

It was after Munoz-Beaulieu’s arrest that the police raided his home, Bibeau said.

In addition to the methamphetamine tablets, they discovered about 250 grams of a substance that could be cocaine and more than $1,000.

Methamphetamine is a substance most often found in tablets presented or sold as speed or ecstasy, says the Quebec Health Ministry.

This synthetic drug can cause permanent difficulties in performing complex tasks and create symptoms such as delirium and paranoia when consumed in the form of crystal meth.

Munoz-Beaulieu faces charges of drug trafficking, and appeared Friday at the Quebec City courthouse.

The suspect is known to the police. Last summer he was arrested with three other people while they were in a car with drugs and a weapon.