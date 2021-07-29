MONTREAL -- Quebec has 138 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 377,172 since the start of the pandemic.

There are no new deaths Thursday, a steady total of 11,240.

Hospitalizations are up by one, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 62.

Of those, 20 people are in intensive care; also up by one.

To date, 365,018 people have recovered from the illness.

On July 27, a total of 13,793 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 71,186 more vaccinations in the province; 69,723 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,463 doses before July 28 for a total of 10,912,024 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 37,562 doses were given for a cumulative total of 10,949,586, or 73.3 per cent of the population.

As of July 28, 6,225,439 Quebecers, or 83 per cent, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 4,711,796 people, or 63 per cent, have received two.

The province has received 13,345,879 vaccine doses so far.