10 arrested for alleged cannabis smuggling in Greater Montreal

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has arrested 10 people in connection with the illegal smuggling and online sale of cannabis in the Greater Montreal area.

"These individuals are believed to be operating in the Montreal and South Shore region," the force states.

The men, aged 35 to 65, are expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Friday to face charges in relation to the distribution and possession of cannabis, sale and possession of cannabis, production of cannabis, possession of property obtained by crime, money laundering and trafficking substances.

The arrests follow an investigation that started in 2020 in collaboration with Montreal police (SPVM), which resulted in the freezing of more than $7 million in property obtained by crime, including more than $500,000 in cash.

Searches carried out on June 16, 2021 resulted in the seizure of :

3,000 cannabis plants;

150 kg of cannabis in various forms;

9 kg of hashish;

Over 1 kg of cannabis-derived edibles;

3 kg of cocaine;

Almost 33 kg of psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

The Sûreté du Québec asks anyone with information on cannabis smuggling or production to confidentially contact the Central Criminal Information Bureau at 1 800 659-4264.