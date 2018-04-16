

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal unveiled part of its public works agenda for the year on Monday, and more roadwork is on its way.

The city will spend $1.2 billion repairing roads and the city’s water system, a boost of $490 million more than was spent in 2017.

Much of the focus is on Montreal’s aging water mains and pipes, as well as repairing streets and sidewalks.

City officials said they are aiming for better coordination with other levels of government, as well as utility and telecommunications companies, to ensure that roads need only be dug up once.

Calling 2018 a transition year, city officials pointed to already ongoing work on Ste-Catherine St., Peel, St-Hubert and Pie-IX, saying much work remains to be done to catch up on neglected infrastructure, but the city must also look at how to redesign roads for the future.

Executive Committee Vice-President Sylvain Ouellet

“When we dig a road, when we want to reconstruct a road, because the life expectancy is at least half a century, we want to redesign it for pedestrians, cyclists, making sure there is room to add trees,” he said. “This is a new opportunity.”

In 2017, the city added 59 new kilometres of bikes paths. This year, that number has been reduced to 33 kilometres but Ouellet said the focus will be on making the new and existing paths safer.