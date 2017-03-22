

CTV Montreal





A visiting imam who preached at a Montreal mosque in December is accused of invoking hate speech.

The sermon took place at the Dar Al Arqam mosque on Jean Talon St. on Dec. 23, 2016.

In the video, an imam named Muhammed Bin Musa Al Nasr, visiting from Jordan, called Jewish people "the most evil of mankind," and "human demons."

He also called for Jews to be killed.

The regional director of B'nai Brith said those acts are a hate crime that must be taken seriously.

"Obviously there are imams, and I'm sure there are more than just what has been reported, that are preaching hatred in their sermons and annihilation of Jews, and this sort of thing leads to radicalization worldwide," said Harvey Levine.

Levine said this is the second such video out of Montreal B'nai Brith has come across this year.

"Anti-Semitism continues to grow like crazy across Canada. We get reports one after another. We want to know where the hate crimes unit stand on this and why they're taking so long," Levine said.

CTV was unable to contact any leaders at the Dar El Arqam mosque.

Members of the Canadian Muslim Forum said the speech is troubling, with Samer Majzoub saying it is not part of the Qu'ran.

"I think it is time for mosques and any other type of institution that receives public speakers to be very careful about who are those speakers that are coming, especially if they are not from the city itself, if they are not from the country itself, if they are only visitors coming by," said Majzoub.

He added that most of the people who run mosques and Islamic community organizations are volunteers, and should be more careful about who they invite -- or who they allow to speak at their institution.

"We denounce all sorts of hate speech, whether this is anti-Semitism, whether it is racial profiling, bashing of the so-called white race. We refuse it totally, Canada is not the place, not the place to show such kind of divisive talk for any reason whatsoever," said Majzoub.

B'nai Brith has reported the video of the sermon to the hate crimes unit of the Montreal police force.

A spokesperson for the SPVM refused to comment about the state of their investigation.