

CTV Montreal





The forecast for Montreal is calling for periods of unusually warm weather to end the month of February.

The temperature could reach 9 C on Thursday, and be even warmer -- 14 C -- on Saturday. The record temperature for February is 15 C, set on Feb. 22, 1981.

Those warm spells will alternate with a high of 4 on Friday, and a high of 1 on Sunday and Monday.

Even the coldest temperature in the forecast is warmer than the average.

At this time of year in Montreal daytime highs should be around -2, and overnight lows of -11.

The mild weather brings with it a chance of rain or showers on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Two years ago the month of February set records in Montreal for being the coldest in more than 100 years, with an average temperature of -15 C.