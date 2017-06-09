

CTV Montreal





A 35-year-old man was fortunate enough to suffer only minor injuries after a tractor-trailer truck crashed into a McDonald’s in Saint-Leonard early Friday morning.

The crash took place shortly after midnight in the parking lot on the service road of the Metropolitain Blvd. E and Lacordaire Blvd.





photo: Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal

The semi swerved before hitting a low wall of a neighbouring establishment, slowing it down – but not enough to avoid the restaurant.

The truck crashed into the corner of the McDonald’s, partially damaging the eating area. The man, eating inside, suffered injuries to his ankle.





photo: Francois Sauve / CTV Montreal

Police say the 69-year-old truck driver may have had a medical problem, leading to the crash. They have ruled out alcohol or drugs as a possible cause. He has been treated in hosptial for a broken leg.



photo: Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal



Montreal police will continue to investigate, but charges are unlikely to be laid. They said they will inspect the truck for any mechanical issues.