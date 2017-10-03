

CTV Montreal





Three more men charged with defrauding the city of Laval have pleaded guilty to their role in the conspiracy.

Former Laval General Manager Claude Asselin pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery in municipal affairs and breaches of trust. He also pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000.

The 73-year-old man will be sentenced at a later date.

Former notary Jean Gauthier, 79, was the funds collector for the group. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit corruption, breach of trust, and possessing stolen goods.

He was sentenced to two years less a day, which will be served in the community, and he will have to pay $100,000 to the city of Laval.

By pleading guilty Gauthier avoided a jury trial that was due to begin in October and last three months. The Crown also dropped a charge of assisting officials in committing bribery, and a charge of laundering criminal funds.

The third man, Jocelyn Dufresne, director of a paving company, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud, and corruption. He was sentenced to a year in jail.

The entire conspiracy was masterminded by former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt, who was sentenced to serve six years in prison and reimburse the city of Laval $9 million.

Of the 37 men charged, the only person whose case has not been dealt with is that of former construction magnate Antonio Accurso.