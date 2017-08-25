

CTV Montreal





There will soon be a new superclinic at the Queen Elizabeth Health Complex.

Quebec's Health Minister Gaetan Barrette made the announcement Friday morning, saying the goal of the expanded clinic is to help patients who do not have family doctors.

The government wants patients to head to superclinics instead of going to hospital emergency rooms.

The Queen Elizabeth superclinic that will open on Monday Sept. 11, 2017 will be the first as part of the MUHC network.

It will operate from 8 a.m to 8 p.m., seven days a week, with patients able to get radiology, blood tests, and other medical work done on site, instead of having to go from place to place for medical exams.

Dr. Mark Roper, the director of the superclinic, said the purpose is not to provide people with family doctors.

"The access to a family doctor remains a challenge, and especially for our area because we have a lot of patients from other regions registered with our family doctors," said Dr. Roper.

"When they ask for their daughters to be part of our practice, we're family doctors, we tend to take them on no matter where they live."

The provincial government has been trying for several years to get citizens to seek medical care in the regions where they live, but tens of thousands of people still come to Montreal for health care instead.

"We certainly need a lot of new doctors. We have to convince the government of that," said Dr. Roper.

He said the superclinic expects to see 30,000 patients per year and to relieve overcrowding at hospital emergency rooms.