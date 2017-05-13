

CTV Montreal





Many Quebecers are concerned that the province’s elderly suffer devastating effects from isolation, according to a poll released on Saturday.

The survey, which was conducted by Leger on behalf of non-profit organization Little Brothers, showed 94 per cent of Quebecers are “very concerned” with the issue and believe isolation has a negative effect on the health of the elderly.

According to the organization, one out of every five elderly people in Quebec has nobody they can turn to for companionship.

Little Brothers CEO Caroline Sauriol said while she’s glad to see Quebecers acknowledging the problem, only 12 per cent of survey respondents said they would take concrete steps to address the issue.

To rally against that apathy, the organization has set up a website where people can sign the Love Them For Life pledge.

“We want to make people aware this is a cause and they can do something about it and show the elderly we do care for them,” said Sauriol.