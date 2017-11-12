

CTV Montreal





Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of the province including:

Laval

Chateauguay

Longueuil

Lachute – Saint-Jerome

Soulanges

Lanaudiere

Mauricie

Sorel

Saint-Hyacinthe

Vercheres – Beloeil

High concentrations of fine particulates are expected to result in poor air quality.

Smog is especially problematic for the health of asthmatic children and anyone with respiratory problems or heart disease. It’s recommended that those individuals avoid intense physical activity outside until the smog warning has been lifted.

According to Environment Canada, heating with wood is the main source of fine particulates during winter months and one of the main sources of wintertime smog. It recommends limiting the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, and also suggests using public transit and to avoid letting car engines idle.

In Montreal, residents must stop using wood-burning stoves and fireplaces until the smog warning has been lifted.

Wood-burning stoves and fireplaces are being phased-out in Montreal and can no longer be used as of October 1, 2018 unless they meet certain requirements outlined in the city’s by-law.