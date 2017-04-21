

A man convicted of uttering death threats will be expelled from Canada.

Mohamed-Amine Ben-Faras pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening to kill Alexandre Bissonnette, the man accused of committing mass murder at a Quebec City mosque.

On Friday Ben-Faras was given an 11-day suspended sentence and ordered to leave Canada immediately. He will not be allowed to return to Canada during that time unless escorted by a police officer or a border services officer.

Ben-Faras was initially also charged with threatening Bissonnette's family, but the Crown withdrew that charge.

Bissonnette is the 27-year-old man charged with committing mass murder at a Quebec City mosque in January. He is in custody awaiting trial on six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Ben-Faras, a native of Morocco who was living in Europe, claims to be a relative of shooting victim Azzedine Soufiane.

In court on Thursday, he said he made the threats out of anger upon arriving in Quebec City and entering the mosque, but never planned to act.