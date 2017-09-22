Saint Eustache fire destroys house
An empty house caught fire in Saint Eustache on Sept. 21, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 9:27AM EDT
Firefighters say nothing can be salvaged after a house burned overnight in St. Eustache.
The fire began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on 25th Ave. near Petit Chicot Rd. and before it was over, firefighters from five municipalities were called for assistance.
They managed to get the fire under control six hours after it began.
Police said no one was inside the home when the fire began, and believe the house had been vacant for some time.
The arson squad is now investigating.
Latest Montreal News
- STM rejects Grands Ballets ad as being an incitement to violence
- Quebec ministers on mission to keep World Anti-Doping Agency in Montreal
- Westbound Turcot closure starts Monday and lasts until November
- Quebec employers expect wages to rise 2.6 percent
- Important witness to amber alert case questioned by police