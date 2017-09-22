

CTV Montreal





Firefighters say nothing can be salvaged after a house burned overnight in St. Eustache.

The fire began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on 25th Ave. near Petit Chicot Rd. and before it was over, firefighters from five municipalities were called for assistance.

They managed to get the fire under control six hours after it began.

Police said no one was inside the home when the fire began, and believe the house had been vacant for some time.

The arson squad is now investigating.