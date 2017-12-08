

A blackout left thousands of Hydro-Quebec clients in the downtown area in the dark on Friday afternoon.

The courthouse and city hall were affected along with traffic lights in the area. Police officers were on site to help direct traffic and ensure safety.



About a dozen people were trapped in elevators at the time, but have since been rescued.



The blackout was caused by a transformer that blew at the Beaumont substation on Beaumont Ave. near Wiseman Ave. in Park Extension. It started a one-alarm fire there and caused several outages in that area as well.



Electricity has since been restored -- but Hydro-Quebec warns there could be more outages this evening as they work is correct the issue.