Police believe body found at school is that of missing CDN woman
Montreal police at Sacred Heart school, where a body was located on Feb. 28, 2107
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 11:44AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 11:55AM EST
The family of a 69-year-old woman who went missing from Cote des Neiges has been asked to visit the morgue to confirm the identity of an individual.
Police believe the body of a woman found Tuesday morning on the grounds of Sacred Heart School, south of Dr. Penfield Ave. near Atwater Ave. is that of Leila Tatari.
Tatari, who has been living in Montreal for five months, went missing on Saturday afternoon.
Her family said she gets lost easily, spoke no English or French, and had left home without a wallet or identification.
"She has been missing since February 25. She's not from here, she didn't know the area," Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Police said the death does not appear to be a murder.
"For now, what we're trying to understand is how she got there and why she got there," said Brabant.
There will be an autopsy conducted on the body to determine the cause of death.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Federal Liberals reject St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa as candidate
- Police believe body found at school is that of missing CDN woman
- Enjoy mild weather while you can. Forecasters say winter's not done yet
- Quebec medical student gets $41 million, 5-year contract to play in NFL
- Striking lawyers must return to work Wednesday