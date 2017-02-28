

CTV Montreal





The family of a 69-year-old woman who went missing from Cote des Neiges has been asked to visit the morgue to confirm the identity of an individual.

Police believe the body of a woman found Tuesday morning on the grounds of Sacred Heart School, south of Dr. Penfield Ave. near Atwater Ave. is that of Leila Tatari.

Tatari, who has been living in Montreal for five months, went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Her family said she gets lost easily, spoke no English or French, and had left home without a wallet or identification.

"She has been missing since February 25. She's not from here, she didn't know the area," Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police said the death does not appear to be a murder.

"For now, what we're trying to understand is how she got there and why she got there," said Brabant.

There will be an autopsy conducted on the body to determine the cause of death.