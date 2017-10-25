

The parents of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry delivered an emotional speech to the court Wednesday, saying her vicious murder has left them emotionally, physically and financially ruined.

Beaulieu-Patry, 20, was stabbed to death in April 2016 inside the Montreal North Maxi grocery store where he worked.

Last Friday, a jury convicted her former classmate Randy Tshilumba of first-degree murder, rejecting his defence that he was not criminally responsible due to a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

In court Wednesday, Nathalie Beaulieu and Luc Patry, told the judge and Tshilumba they have trouble sleeping and haven't worked since their daughter was murdered.



"You were ripped from us," they said in their statement as they broke down in tears. Their daughter's photo was projected on a screen in the courtroom.

They also described their daughter their as a luminous, loving and peaceful young woman whose life was stolen.

Her parents were unable to express their emotions in the courtroom while the jury was hearing the case, though they attended every day of the trial.



Calling the process traumatizing, they also said that the verdict brought them some peace.

Beaulieu-Patry’s friends also delivered statements, saying they feel they could still be victimized by Tshilumba if he ever gets out, adding that since the murder, they have felt afraid to go out alone or at night.

During the case, Tshilumba testified that he was convinced Beaulieu-Patry and her friends were plotting to kill him, so he stabbed her first.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Helene Di Salvo will sentence Tshilumba Wednesday afternoon. The crime carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole before 25 years.



"If in 25 years we're still alive, we'll be there to oppose his bail," said the victim's parents.



With files from The Canadian Press