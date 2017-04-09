One person dead in St. Hubert car fire
Firefighters found a car ablaze with one person dead inside after receiving a call early on Sunday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 8:53AM EDT
Firefighters responding to a call in St. Hubert early Sunday morning found a car ablaze and the vehicle’s occupant dead inside.
At 3:20 a.m., Longueuil emergency services received a call about an accident on Mariecourt near Highway 30. Firefighters on the scene contacted police after the body was found in the vehicle.
Police said they could not yet identify the victim or determine the exact nature of their injuries.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Engineers from Transport Quebec were also on the scene to determine if there was structural damage to the roadway.
