

CTV Montreal





Montrealers have some updated colours for their tartan.

Mayor Denis Coderre showed off a blazer made of the Montreal 1642 tartan at a special unveiling ceremony Monday evening.

St. Andrew’s Society President Brian MacKenzie was there to present the tartan, a blazer, and a commemorative plaque as a gift to the city.

The Scots played an important role in the founding of Montreal, and are represented on the city’s flag with a thistle.

The St. Andrew’s Society said the modern colours of the Montreal 1642 tartan – blue and white, red and green – represent the founding peoples of Montreal: The Scots, the Irish, the English and the French.

The green also represents the forests of Mount Royal and shows respect for the environment and for Aboriginal peoples who were here long before those of European descent.

Montreal already has a tartan listed with the Scottish Register of Tartans. The ancient colours are green and beige with a red stripe, while the "modern" colour is more blue-green.

The Montreal 1642 tartan was revealed ahead of April 6, which is National Tartan Day.