The longest-serving member of the National Assembly has apologized to a Quebec City high school over his use of a racially-charged expression during a visit last month.

Francois Gendron, PQ MNA for Abitibi-Ouest and third deputy speaker of the National Assembly, made the remarks in front of a group of students at Ecole secondaire La Camaradière.

Like other deputy speakers, Gendron visits high schools across the province to explain how the legislature works.

In an interview with CTV News Gendron openly acknowledged he used the “N” word, in response to a question about the toughest ministry he’d worked in.

"I responded that when I was in natural resources, I loved the ministry but I had to work hard and instead of saying that, I said, ‘I worked like a n-----,’” Gendron said.

CTV News obtained a copy of a complaint sent to the National Assembly after Gendron's visit.

The letter says the school administration wanted to flag the term Gendron used, because "certain African and Haitian students were shocked to hear the expression".

The letter went on to say the expression was "out of place because the term n----- is very pejorative."

Gendron said even though he doesn't see what the fuss is all about, he has apologized to the school and in his view the issue is settled.

“Normally when we use this expression in Quebec, it means 'to work hard.' There is in no way any link with cultural communities, which I respect and I am happy to welcome. So I can't believe this... to try and make an issue out of this. I don't understand,” he said.

Despite the letter sent to the National Assembly, the school’s vice principal declined CTV’s request for an interview, expressing concerns the incident had been blown out of proportion.

Old expression

Benoit Melançon, a professor of French literature at l'Université de Montreal and member of the Order of the Francophones of America, said the term “travailler comme un negre” was commonly used in the past.

“It's an old expression. It appeared first in French in 1812,” Melançon said. “It was directly related to slavery. When you ‘travailler comme un negre’, it means you work a lot, you have lots of work to do, it’s difficult.”

Melançon said the word “negre” has also been used in Quebec literature in a variety of contexts.

He cited the 1968 political manifesto of Pierre Vallieres entitled “Negres blancs d'Amerique”, and the 1985 book by Haitian-born writer Dany Laferriere called “Comment faire l’amour avec un Negre sans se fatiguer”.

“Of course sensibilities have changed. For a number of years, nobody cared much about the expression,” he said.

“But over the last few years, things have changed radically. Nobody would use that today without noticing that some people could be hurt by that expression (…) People are more sensitive now than they used to be, and I really don’t understand how someone cannot be sensitive to these things in this day and age.”