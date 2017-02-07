Man shot outside depanneur
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 7:24AM EST
A man in his mid-forties was shot outside a depanneur overnight.
Multiple people called 9-1-1 shortly before 11 p.m. Monday to report hearing gunshots near the corner of Ste. Catherine St. and Valois Ave.
Police and EMTs arrived to find the shooting victim inside a depanneur where he had gone to seek help after being attacked.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition although he is expected to survive.
Police do not yet have a description of the suspect, and the motive for the assault isn't known.