A legal challenge to Quebec's legislation banning face coverings has been filed.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are challenging Bill 62 as a violation of the constitution.

The Muslim woman challenging the lawsuit, Marie-Michelle Lacoste, argues that the law which is supposed to provide a level playing field for religious neutrality, actually creates a difficult burden for those who wish to abide by the tenets of their religion.

Her lawyers are asking for the courts to block Section 10 of the law regarding religious neutrality, saying that the requirement to uncover her face to receive public services such as healthcar or public transit almost exclusively affects the few dozen Muslim women in Quebec who wear a veil over their faces.

The groups say as a result, the law which supposedly enforces religious neutrality actually forces women with religious beliefs to violate those beliefs.

In late October the Justice Ministry published guidelines stating that covered faces are permitted in parks and on the streets, but people must show their faces when interacting with government employees.