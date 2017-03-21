

CTV Montreal





The lane between two partially built condo towers in downtown Montreal has buckled.



The Rocabella and the L'Avenue condominiums are being built between Drummond St. and Mountain St. between René-Lévesque Blvd. and Canadiens-de-Montréal Ave. near the Bell Centre.



On Tuesday morning, the laneway between the condo towers appeared to be sinking into the underground parking lot.



Montreal police say no one was injured and no evacuation order was required.



The cause of the collapse is so far unknown.



Inspectors from the City of Montreal will investigate the damage, as Montreal police officers will ensure their safety by controlling access to the area.



The closures near the collapse could prove difficult this evening, because there is a home game at the Bell Centre for the Montreal Canadiens.



More to come.