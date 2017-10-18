

CTV Montreal





The founder and president of the Just for Laughs / Juste Pour Rire comedy festival, Gilbert Rozon, has resigned amid allegations of misconduct.

Rozon, who also heads up Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations, made the announcement Wednesday night on his Facebook page.

“I am announcing that I am leaving immediately as President of the Just for Laughs Group, as Commissioner of Celebrations for the 375th Montreal and as Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal,” he said.

The move comes following a Facebook post by Quebec comedian Guillaume Wagner, who stated that he was no longer working for Just For Laughs “as long as an attacker is the boss.”

Wagner wrote about Rozon in the same post where he called out TV presenter Eric Salvail, who was suspended amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

“Years ago, my participation in Just for Laughs was almost half of my year's salary. Integrity has a price. But I will never pay as much as the victims,” he said in the post, calling out Rozon directly.

Rozon responded the allegations of improprieties by announcing he was stepping down.

“I am withdrawing out of respect for the employees and families who work for these organizations and all our partners,” he said, adding, “Shaken by the allegations concerning me, I would like to devote all my time to taking stock.”

Rozon concluded by saying, “To all those I could have offended in my life, I sincerely apologize.”



On Tuesday, an alleged victim of Rozon, Marlène Bolduc, stated on Twitter that the businessman made comments about her that she felt were inappropriate.



It is so far unclear exactly what allegations Rozon is referring to.

