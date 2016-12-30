

The Canadian Press





Former Liberal Party of Canada leader Michael Ignatieff and Caisse de Depot et Placement CEO Michael Sabia are among the 100 new appointments to the order of Canada.

On Friday, Governor General David Johnston announced the new recipients, of which 75 are appointed members, 22 are officers and three are companions, the most distinguished title in the order.

Among the companions are two Montrealers: former Supreme Court of Canada judge Morris Jacob Fish and McGill University astrophysics professor Victoria Kaspi.

Other Quebecers on the list are film director Manon Barbeau and businessman Lorne Trottier.

Inuit artist and throat singer Tanya Tagaq Gillis will also be honoured. Gillis has been the target of hate messages due to her provocative artwork.

The Order of Canada was established in 1967 during Canada’s centennial. Over the past 45 years, more than 6,000 people from industry, the arts, politics and other sectors have been honoured.