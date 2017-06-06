

CTV Montreal





A development project at the former Hippodrome site could finally be getting underway.



Finance Minister Carlos Leitao announced Tuesday afternoon that the province of Quebec has officially ceded the land to the City of Montreal.

In the works since 2012, the province has repeatedly delayed transferring the land over to the city.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was on hand for the announcement and said the city will finance studies to finally extend Cavendish Blvd, as part of the development plans. This spring, the city earmarked $24.5 million for the Cavendish extension.



Demolition of Hippodrome site is expected to start this summer with call for tenders, and work would begin at the end of Octobe.



The site can accommodate 5,000 housing units, 30 per cent of which will be social/affordable housing.



One of the ongoing concerns has been traffic in the area, and discussions over whether or not to extend Cavendish Blvd. to ease congestion.



The discussion has been ongoing for decades, but the new housing development could finally be the impetus.

“Now five years later, miraculously, a day after we have a town hall meeting in Cote Saint-Luc about Cavendish, where we had a packed room tonight and a lot of people interested in what's going to happen, we see that this deal may finally be in play. And that's the key. You cannot build a housing development of 8000 units, about 20,000 residents, and leave it at that. You need to have the route,” said Cote Saint-Luc city councillor Mike Cohen.



The Cavendish extension work could start in 2022.



The first housing unit on the Hippodrome site would likely be ready for 2023.