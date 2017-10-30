Prominent businessman Mitch Garber has joined those helping to search for missing a Montrealer who’s been missing in Peru since late September.

In a Facebook post, Garber said he’s donated $100,000 to help fund the continued search for 22-year-old Jesse Galganov. Galganov was last seen on Sept. 28, checking out of a hostel in the Peruvian town of Huaraz.

He had told his mother, Alisa Clamen, he would be unreachable for four days, but Clamen never heard from him.

Clamen left Montreal for Peru on Oct. 17 and has said she will not return home until her son is found.

“The Montreal community and many others where Jesse has had an impact have reacted with overwhelming generosity and concern for the search for Jesse,” wrote Garber. “We have not, despite great effort found Jesse yet, and we are continuing to deploy every resource available both private and governmental to find him.”

Garber said his donation is going to the Missing Children’s Network Canada’s Jesse Galganov Fund. To make a donation to the fund, click here.