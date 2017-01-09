

CTV Montreal





A truckload of muffins may have damaged an overpass on Montreal's South Shore.

The fire began around 3 a.m. Monday when a truck hit a guardrail near the intersection of Highway 30 and route 930.

The driver came to a stop, unharmed, and the truck was somehow detached from the trailer.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the flames, but the heat may have damaged some of the concrete or steel supporting the Route 930 overpass.

Engineers from Transport Quebec will have to inspect the structure to ensure its safety.

Until they do so drivers have to avoid Route 930 and are being advised to use Jean Leman Blvd. and Highway 15.