Flags in Montreal have been lowered to half-mast to mark the death of actress Janine Sutto at the age of 95.

Her son-in-law, Jean-Francois Lepine, confirmed Sutto's death Tuesday morning, saying she died of natural causes several days after being admitted into palliative care.

Her daughter, actress Mireille Deyglun, spent hours at her side maintaining a vigil. Mireille's twin sister Catherine, who had Down Syndrome, died in 2011.

Sutto was born in Paris in 1921 but her family immigrated to Canada in 1930.

At age 14 Sutto began her acting career with radio plays such as Vie de Famille and Clementine.

She began acting on stage at the end of the 1930s with minor roles at the Theatre Arcade.

In 1943 she co-founded Theatre de l'Equipe with Pierre Dagenais and continued acting on stage through the early 1950s with Theatre du Nouveau Monde.

Sutto was also known for her roles in film and television such as Joie de Vivre and Symphorien.

Sutto's legacy was recognized during her life when she was named to the Order of Canada in 1986, and promoted to Companion of the Order in 1991.

In 1998 Sutto was named a Knight of the National Order of Quebec.

In 2014 Sutto was given the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award by the Governor General.