

CTV Montreal





A woman lost control of her car and smashed into a cobbler overnight in Laval.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at a strip mall on southwest corner of René Laaennec Blvd. and Dagenais Blvd.

The car went over the sidewalk, crushed a small tree, through the parking lot and only stopped after going through the front window of the shoe repair store.

The woman, about 60 years old, was taken to hospital. Police said she was not badly hurt in the crash, and may have had a medical issue while at the wheel.