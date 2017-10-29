

The Canadian Press





Unless there is a last-minute change, more than 21,000 children will not be able to go to daycare on Monday because their educators will be on strike.

The union that represents educators of Quebec’s Centres de la petite enfance (CPE) represents around 11,000 employees at 400 CPEs in Quebec. It confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that there would be strike action on Monday.

Picket lines are planned at several facilities throughout the province and events are planned in Montreal, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières and Rimouski.

In Montreal a large rally will take place downtown and protesters will head to the offices of the Ministry of Families.

Negotiations between the government and the CPE workers union broke down on Thursday and have not resumed since.