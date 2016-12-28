

CTV Montreal





Dawson College’s women’s basketball team has had its share of success but this year’s squad has accomplished something unique in its history – sending two players to the NCAA on scholarships.

Teammates Leony Boudreau and Tamara Farquhar both said they’ve long dreamt of playing college ball in the US.

“Ever since I started playing basketball, my number one goal was to go to the NCAA,” said Farquhar. “Even just talking about it now, I don’t think I’ve fully digested all of it yet.”

“I was just wanted the experience of going to the States, playing against the best, and it was a dream for me since I was 10-years-old,” added Boudreau. “I feel so blessed to have this opportunity and I’m going to make the best out of it, for sure.”

The two will be teammates at Purdue University in Indiana.

“At the end, it was just the combination of excellence for academics and in athletics,” said Boudreau.

Dawson coach Trevor Williams said it’s been gratifying watching the two succeed.

“That’s the whole purpose that I coach, you know what I mean?” he said. “Try to get these young ladies to the next level.

“It’s an opportunity for them to travel all over the world, it’s an opportunity for them to play big-time basketball and to get a great education.”

Tuition to the university can be as high as $50,000 USD per year, but the scholarships give both Farquhar and Boudreau full rides to study biomedical engineering and psychology and kinesiology, respectively.

The two said they’re looking forward to teaming back up on the court on the big stage next year.

“We’re like sisters, so it’s going to be the same thing for four more years,” said Boudreau.