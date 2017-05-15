

CTV Montreal





Philippe Couillard said he hopes to announce new rules governing compensation for flood victims before the end of the week.

The Quebec premier said on Monday that the government financial aid program isn't inadequate, but could stand to be improved.



The details will be revealed at a later time but he provided some clues, including adjustments to the maximum payout and eligibility for the compensation program.

Couillard the flood zones last week to see the magnitude of the situation, he said he can imagine what citizens feel when they enter their homes and see all the damage, and then are more discouraged by the forms to be completed.

He said that a little over $2 million has already been distributed to Quebecers in living expenses for those affected and also as advances on repair work.

There is still money available, he said, adding that flood victims shouldn’t worry about being late in filling out their forms.

According to the latest Urgence Quebec repor Sunday night, 4,552 homes are still flooded and 3,891 people have been forced out.

The number of municipalities currently affected has dropped to 121.





Massive cleanup in Pierrefonds

Meantime, a massive clean-up operation is underway for many Montrealers affected by the recent floods.

Montreal lifted the state of emergency on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the problem is over.

There are still thousands of flood-soaked basements and water accumulation is still present on many streets.

Citizens are gradually getting permission to return home as water slowly recedes.

As part of the clean-up effort, garbage collection will take place every day this week.

So far a whopping 422 tonnes of garbage has been disposed of in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro alone.

In addition, two waste disposal sites have been set up for residents cleaning their properties of debris. Those sites are located the fire stations located at 13775 Pierrefonds Blvd. and 18661 Pierrefonds Blvd.

“Usually, we see wood, gyprock, all the wall and floors that are taken out,” said borough spokesperson Johanne Palladini. “We saw a lot of washers, dryers, fridges and stoves, also.”

Sandbags can also be dropped off at these points.

Anyone who needs help can contact the borough at 311. There’s a team of 300 volunteers ready to assist homeowners.

With files from The Canadian Press



