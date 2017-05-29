

CTV Montreal





Cabinet ministers and police officers showed up early at the National Assembly on Monday as construction workers will once again be ordered back to work after a strike.

Premier Philippe Couillard asked the speaker to convene MNAs on Monday as his government prepares to introduce the special legislation ending the construction worker walkout.

Police also gathered outside the building in Quebec City in order to ward off a confrontation.

Busloads of construction workers met in Montreal and other cities Monday in order to take their protest to the National Assembly.

The strike began last Wednesday, and although the government had leaned on construction workers and employers to work out a deal, negotiations collapsed on Sunday.

The main sticking points were salary and work-life balance.

A final offer presented by the construction companies included a 1.9 per cent wage increase over four years and several concessions including a four-day-work week.

It was rejected Sunday afternoon by the union executives.

"It's a deception for us," said Eric Coté of the Quebec Construction Association. "We thought we could make a deal. And now our safety is in the hands of the government. We have to wait [Monday] in Quebec city and see what the government decides."

Labout Minister Dominique Vien prepared last week for a collapse in talks, although she has yet to say whether the special legislation would impose binding arbitration on both parties or draw up a new non-negotiable contract.

Four years ago the Marois government imposed back-to-work legislation on construction workers following a ten day stirike. Earlier this year Quebec used this kind of legislation to order striking notaries and lawyers back to work.