Despite thousands of Canadians living and travelling in Mexico, so far there are no reports of Canadian casualties.



That news comes at some people returned to Montreal from the earthquake zone Wednesday morning, saying they’re grateful to be alive.

“I'm just glad to be here to be visiting family and staying with family for a couple of days and in some sense saying - I'm just glad to be alive,” said Jessica Bellacetin, who was working in Mexico City.

“I was at work. I work in a building with 15 floors and it just started shaking very bad. I thought the building was going to go down. My daughter she was at school, my little daughter as well, and my husband and everybody was very, very afraid.

Joseph Botbol has lived in Mexico City for 20 years and said he can't believe this earthquake occurred on the 32nd anniversary of another earthquake that killed thousands.

“Usually on the anniversary date they hold simulation drills, usually it occurs at 11 o'clock, then at 1:15 p.m., to feel the real thing, it's a scary thing,” he said.

Mexican citizen Maries Lema, who lives in Montreal is grateful she can fly back there to help out in some way.

“The poor places they get the worst,” she said. “So I will check a couple of towns around my area and for sure if they need food, clothes, whatever they need, I will do it.”

As far as Canadian citizens go, the federal government has had no discussions about repatriation flights, since commercial flights are available.

Global Affairs Canada said there are currently 3,320 Canadians registered in Mexico, but because that's a voluntary service, the number is likely much higher.

Mexico's consul general in Montreal, Alejandro Estivill, has been monitoring the catastrophe.

“We are grateful of all the expressions of solidarity and help that has come from the Canadian government,” he said. “I can tell you here in this area of Montreal, also from the Quebec government, has been keen about talking to me immediately.”

Canadians in Mexico who require consular assistance can contact the emergency watch and response centre in Ottawa by collect call at 1 613 996 8885, or email, 24/7. More information on that is available here.