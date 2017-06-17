

The Canadian Press





An 11-year-old boy was found dead in a residential pool in the Outaouais region town of Chelsea on Friday night.

According to police, the boy was swimming with friends. At 9:00 p.m., the boy victim as found unconscious at the bottom of the pool.

Police and paramedics were unable to revive him.

Authorities said the death is likely accidental but an investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances in which it occurred.