Body discovered in wreckage after explosion in Beauce home
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 8:02AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 5:19PM EDT
A home in Quebec’s Beauce region was destroyed in a fire that also set off an explosion on Saturday night.
Officials at the Surete du Quebec confirmed that a body was found inside of the residence after the fire was extinguished, however, they are yet unable to confirm the identity of the victim.
The owner of the home was reported missing at the time of the fire. Their wife and two children were not home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters from St-Elzear and other municipalities took three hours to extinguish the flames.
Officials said the house was completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
The investigation is ongoing.
