

CTV Montreal





Bell Canada announced Monday that it was recently hacked by someone who collected email addresses, customer names, and telephone numbers.

The company does not believe that the hacker gained access to any financial information or passwords.

Bell said the hacker collected about 1.9 million email addresses and 1,700 names and phone numbers.

The company is contacting everyone whose information was collected.

Bell said it is working with the RCMP cyber crime unit, and has informed the federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

This is not related to the WannaCry ransomware attacks that are encrypting data until a user pays to have it decoded.

Bell Canada is the parent company for CTV Montreal.