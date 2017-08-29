

Airbnb and the Quebec government have come to terms on a tax system for those using the home-sharing online platform.

The deal, announced Tuesday, would allow Airbnb to collect and remit the lodging tax directly to the government on behalf of the hosts.

As of Oct. 1, Airbnb will automatically collect and remit the 3.5 per cent tax on lodging on all bookings made in the province, which totalled 1 million in the last year.



Tax revenues were valued at $3.7 million last year. These new revenues will be returned to the tourism industry in the regions.



The fee will be implemented on stays of 31 days or less.

"As the first-of-its-kind tax agreement in this country, this is a landmark announcement and defining moment for Airbnb in Canada," said Airbnb’s public policy manager Alex Dagg in a news release. "The agreement in Quebec is an example of how Airbnb and government officials can work together as partners."

Quebec Tourism Minister Julie Boulet called the deal a “positive step toward the future and development” of tourism, adding that the government is adapting the tax system to the new sharing and digital economy.

"The agreement not only addresses the concerns of the tourism industry, but will also ensure healthy competition within the tourism accommodation sector. It is essential that we join and keep pace with the collaborative economy,” she said.

Airbnb also released some statistics on its business in the province: