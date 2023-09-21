Young Ukrainian hockey players await Quebec government OK to attend English school
A half-dozen boys from Ukraine who played this year in Quebec City's famed peewee hockey tournament have been sidelined since returning to the province earlier this month to attend high school.
The youngsters arrived in Quebec on Sept. 1 but so far have not been able to attend an English high school in the Quebec City area as planned because they don't have provincial Education Department authorization.
- READ MORE: 'It's just unacceptable': More than 400 students waiting to attend English school as ministry clears eligibility certificate backlog
Sean Bérubé, a Quebec City businessman, helped arrange for the team of 11- and-12-year-old Ukrainian refugees to play in the annual Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament in February. Six of them had expressed a desire to stay in the province at the time but had to return home due to visa requirements.
With their parent's approval, they returned to take classes and play hockey at the city's English-language St. Patrick's High School. But under Quebec's language law they need special dispensation to attend school in English, and that process could only begin after they had arrived. In their case, they are eligible for English school because they will be in the province temporarily.
"To start the whole school process, we needed to first have a study permit issued by Canadian immigration, and that's done at the airport," Bérubé said Thursday.
After the Labour Day weekend, he went to St-Patrick's High School to register the boys, and all the documents were sent to the Education Department. "So it's at the office now and we're waiting for them to have their registration approved," he said.
The children were feted during the tournament earlier this year, playing before a sold-out crowd at the Videotron Centre and taking part in numerous activities, including attending a Montreal Canadiens practice and NHL game.
A group of volunteers formed a non-profit to help fund the boys' stay. But the delay in getting them in school has led to scheduling issues for their host families.
On Thursday, Bérubé took the boys to play hockey, then to have lunch and to shop, giving their host families a break. He has been renting ice time daily to keep them occupied, but he says it's imperative they start school soon.
One saving grace is that the six — who will eventually play on the same high school squad — have each other.
"It's kinda boring to just sit home after practice where all the guys want to go to school faster because we want to meet new people, we want to study," said Maksym Shtepa, 13, one of the six boys.
"(That's what) everyone wants."
Quebec's Education Department said in a statement it is managing a high volume of requests for access to English schooling and is working to respond quickly. It is currently processing the requests, which takes about 10 days.
"For these students' files that have been received and are complete, it is expected the analysis will be completed by Sept. 26," the department said.
Shtepa, who spent a year living in Romania and studying in a high school in that country, is hopeful to resume classes soon.
"We really want to study there," Shtepa said. "Our friends from St-Patrick's team, they are in school, they are waiting to go to lunch with us."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S., India talking about Canada murder, no 'special exemption': Biden adviser
The U.S. is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving India no 'special exemption' in the matter, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
'I don't know when we'll go': Travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Members of the Indo-Canadian community are reeling after the Indian government suspended visa services for citizens of Canada, upending travel plans for those set on visiting the country but now caught in the crossfire of a diplomatic blowup.
B.C. First Nation research finds 158 child deaths at four facilities
An investigation into unmarked graves and missing children by British Columbia's Sto:lo Nation has revealed at least 158 deaths, most of them at an Indigenous hospital.
Is a 'no-tipping' policy ready to be adopted by Canadian restaurants?
As Canadians report their frustrations with 'out-of-control' tipping culture, some wonder whether it is time to remove the option to tip at restaurants and is it even possible amid rising food costs?
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
BREAKING Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy
It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.
Emma Roberts apologized to Angelica Ross after allegedly misgendering her
Angelica Ross has thanked Emma Roberts after Ross initially accused Roberts of misgendering her.
Toronto
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
-
Free menstrual products to be offered in select Toronto food banks as part of new federal program
A new pilot program funded by the federal government will offer free menstrual products to low-income and marginalized communities as the cost of living continues to climb and more people across Canada are forced to make difficult choices between food and other essentials.
Atlantic
-
Cybersecurity Breach: MOVEit costs N.S. taxpayers more than $3 million; personal info from thousands still at risk
N.S. MOVEit cyber hack price tag $2.85 million for credit monitoring services alone.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate suspicious death of 32-year-old woman
Nova Scotia RCMP say the death of a 32-year-old woman from Bible Hill is considered suspicious.
-
Nova Scotia seeing the fastest growing rent prices in Canada
While the population in the Halifax-area grows, the number of rentals available is dwindling, leaving many paying prices for units that have never been seen in Nova Scotia’s history.
London
-
'Citizens were yelling and screaming': London police officers testify in truck attack trial in Windsor
Three constables testified Thursday in Superior Court in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22. He is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
16 year old facing weapons, drug trafficking charges: London police
A 16-year-old male is facing a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm inside a residence, eventually leading to a seizure of illicit drugs and a semi-automatic pistol on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
MNRF investigating cheating allegations at northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Controversial Sudbury roads project was halted because of problems with the asphalt, investigation concludes
Sudbury’s auditor general is refuting allegations from a road resurfacing company that levelled several personal accusations against city staff that halted work on a project this summer.
-
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer
The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole for cop-killer Clinton Suzack for another six months.
Calgary
-
'Enough is enough': Calgary mother calls for increased transit security after son murdered
The death of Calgarian Tristan Anderson is prompting his family to push for changes to make CTrain and bus stations safer.
-
Guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine, seized during organized crime investigation: police
Calgary police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, guns and vehicles, and charged two individuals as part of a five-month organized crime investigation.
-
O'kosi explores the ripple effect of signing Treaty 7 in 1877
There's no Blackfoot word for cousins.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy
It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
WATCH
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
Vancouver
-
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. First Nation research finds 158 child deaths at four facilities
An investigation into unmarked graves and missing children by British Columbia's Sto:lo Nation has revealed at least 158 deaths, most of them at an Indigenous hospital.
-
Coastal GasLink fined more than $340K after 'repeated non-compliance'
Citing "repeated non-compliance," the B.C. government's Environmental Assessment Office has fined the owners of the Coastal GasLink pipeline more than $340,000.
Edmonton
-
Notley demands Smith remove from caucus MLA who spoke at LGBTQ2S+ policy protest
Premier Danielle Smith is keeping MLA Jason Stephan in her UCP caucus despite an Alberta NDP demand to remove him for speaking at a '1MillionMarch4Children' protest.
-
Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
-
John and Leigh Ann de Ruiter to plead not guilty to sexual assault charges
A self-proclaimed spiritual leader and his wife will plead not guilty to sexual assault charges against them, their lawyer tells CTV News Edmonton.
Windsor
-
'Citizens were yelling and screaming': London police officers testify in truck attack trial in Windsor
Three constables testified Thursday in Superior Court in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22. He is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
-
Suspect in courthouse bomb threat hoax identified, arrest warrant issued
An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for the suspect believed to be responsible for making a false bomb threat targetting the area near the Ontario Court of Justice late last week.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes case
The ongoing murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its 10th day Thursday as the Crown resumes its case.
Regina
-
Three-vehicle crash between Pilot Butte and Balgonie claims 1 life, 3 others seriously injured: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead and three others were seriously injured after a three vehicle collision between Pilot Butte and Balgonie, RCMP said.
-
'We turn that pain into power': Hundreds don red shoes in Regina to mark Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
A sea of red shoes: heels, flats and everything in between were worn at Pat Fiacco Plaza. The reason being much more than a simple fashion statement.
-
Financial insecurity gripping more Sask. residents
A new RBC survey suggests many Canadians face increasing financial uncertainty, as dwindling savings begin to hamper future financial security.
Ottawa
-
breaking
breaking Andlauer officially the new owner of the Ottawa Senators
After months of competition and paperwork, the Ottawa Senators officially have a new owner.
-
Disgraced Orleans teacher found guilty of sex crimes against students
A former Ottawa high school teacher and basketball coach charged with sex crimes against young students was found guilty Thursday of multiple offences against four victims including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
-
Kingston, Ont. sisters charged with fraud for claiming Inuit status
Two sisters from Kingston and their adoptive mother have been charged by Iqaluit RCMP with two counts each of fraud over $5,000 following an investigation into allegations they falsely claimed to be Inuit in order to receive a benefit as adopted Inuit children through Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporation (NTI).
Saskatoon
-
Financial insecurity gripping more Sask. residents
A new RBC survey suggests many Canadians face increasing financial uncertainty, as dwindling savings begin to hamper future financial security.
-
Video shows crews battling Saskatoon industrial blaze
Saskatoon firefighters battled a blaze in an industrial park just outside the city on Wednesday evening.
-
Saskatoon fire chief named National Fire Chief of the Year
Saskatoon’s fire chief has been named National Fire Chief of the Year by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC).