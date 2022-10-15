Young man seriously injured in home invasion in Chaudière-Appalaches

A young man was seriously injured just past midnight after three hooded suspects broke into a home in Saint-Fabien-de-Panet, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, around 15 kilometres from the U.S. border south of Quebec City.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to intervene in this home on Route 283 at around 12:30 a.m.

The 18-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted with a blunt object, according to the SQ. The young man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The three suspects also made threats to other people at the scene. One or more of the suspects allegedly stole the ATV of one of the residents, while the others fled in a vehicle, said SQ spokesman Nicolas Scholtus.

"The police then intercepted persons of interest in a suspect vehicle. These people, as well as several witnesses, will be interviewed by the Sûreté du Québec's major crime investigators," he said.

The Forensic Identification Service has also been dispatched to the scene to analyze it. No arrests have been made yet.